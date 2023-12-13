Vols await release of 2024 SEC Football schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2024 Southeastern Conference football schedule will be released Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.

ESPN will unveil schedules with dates and times of key games during a two hour show. The network is set to premier its new primetime broadcast of SEC games in 2024. ESPN platforms will be the exclusive home for all SEC sports starting next July.

Tennessee football will play games at Georgia and Oklahoma and host Alabama and Florida to highlight its 2024 schedule. The Vols other opponents include games at Arkansas and Vanderbilt and home against Mississippi State and Kentucky.

Moving forward, the conference will eliminate divisional standings. The SEC Championship Game will feature the top two teams in the league standings at the end of the regular season. Next season’s SEC Championship game will be held on Dec. 7 in Atlanta.

