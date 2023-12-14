Art gallery opens in the historic arts and crafts community

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 13, 2023
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four local artists now call the country’s largest arts and crafts community home.

The Glades community in Gatlinburg has long been a destination for people looking for that hand-crafted item. Wednesday, the community welcomed the new Smoky Mist Gallery to the area.

The gallery features original artwork from artists from Knoxville and Gatlinburg.

They hope to offer the community some unique artwork featuring local crafts and artists.

“Even in here, we have originals, we have prints, we have little prints that are framed and ready, we have some bags with little bears on them. So there’s a lot of little options. So the art is a gift that gives forever. It’s not something they’re going to stick in the back of the cabinet and forget about for 20 years,” said Carol Robin King with Smoky Mist Gallery.

Here is an interesting history fact: the craft community was a part of Gatlinburg before the national park existed.

People would come to Gatlinburg to shop for the local handmade pieces they could not find anywhere else. That helped to create the tourism economy of the area.

