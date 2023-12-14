Bald eagle shot in Kingston, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigating

The shooting occurred near Watts Bar Lake in the Blue Springs Marina area
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigates bald eagle shooting
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigates bald eagle shooting(Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement was investigating the shooting of a bald eagle near Watts Bar Lake in the Blue Springs Marina area of Kingston.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to contact 615-736-5532, or the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Region 3 Office at 931-484-9571. Information and tips can also be submitted by filling out the form here.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act help to protect bald eagles in the United States.

Violators can face maximum penalties of up to $100,000 and/or one year in federal prison.

