At least 1 dead in Loudon County train wreck, officials say

The wreck happened near Sweetwater Valley Farm
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Philadelphia Fire Department and Priority Ambulance Service responded to a deadly wreck involving a train at the entrance to Sweetwater Valley Farm Thursday afternoon.

LCSO shut down Pond Creek Road at Elm Street and Christian Street at Church Street to redirect traffic flow around the scene.

According to officials with LCSO, crews are actively working at the scene, and there is no estimated time of how long the roads will be shut down. Spring Street at the train tracks is clear and can be used as an alternate route, officials said.

