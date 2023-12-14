Enjoy some nice afternoons before next round of rain

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says the rainfall potential and coverage is higher now for Sunday.
By Heather Haley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite cold mornings, afternoons remain mild with sunshine. It’s a great time to get shopping done before the next cold front brings in more rain for part of your weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s clear with a light breeze this morning, so that keeps frost patchy but can make you feel colder at times. We’re starting the day around 30 degrees. We also have some patchy fog.

It’s another beautiful day, with sunshine warming us up nicely to around 58 degrees. Winds can make it feel colder at times, especially early in the day, with a northeasterly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph.

Tonight is clear and calm, with patchy fog and widespread frost, a we drop to around 28 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is another great warm-up in the sunshine, with a high of 57 degrees and a light breeze.

Clouds start to move back in Saturday, with a partly cloudy day becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon to evening. We’re still on the warm side at 58 degrees.

Spotty showers are possible after sunset, then scattered showers move in from the west with a cold front by Sunday morning. The key here is that we continue to monitor the reach of a system moving up the east coast and how it can impact the cold front. It now looks rainier for Sunday, especially for the eastern half of our area. With showers west, then on and off rain Valley to a steadier rain east. This leaves us in the low 50s Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain lingers Sunday to Monday morning, then becomes more isolated Monday afternoon and stays clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be left in the upper 40s Monday to Tuesday, with spotty snow showers in the higher elevations Monday evening, tapering off to mountaintop snow lingering into Tuesday morning.

