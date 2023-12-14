A failing grade | New report card says Tennessee falls short in services for disabled Tennesseans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday the Tennessee Disability Coalition revealed it downgraded the state’s score from a D+ to a D in year two of its disability scorecard.

The Tennessee Disability Coalition is a culmination of other organizations that promote “full and equal participation of people with disabilities in all aspects of life.” It offers programs that help people with disabilities find jobs, training for families of people with disabilities and more.

The organization says the state failed to improve in multiple categories, leading it to downgrade the state’s score. According to the coalition, the state received a failing score for a lack of policies, practices, opportunities and outcomes for residents with disabilities.

Additionally, the state scored a C or worse in employment, aging, family caregiving support, affordability of care, transportation, mental health access, housing and employment.

The state scored an incomplete in education but scored an A- in early intervention.

WVLT News reached out to Governor Bill Lee’s office for a statement on the scorecard but did not hear back.

