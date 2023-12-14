Former pastor sentenced to 40 years in prison for molesting daughters

William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his...
William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his daughters.(Lexington County Jail)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A former pastor was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted on three counts of sexual misconduct in the first degree.

William Oswald, 62, was convicted on Dec. 1 after a five-day trial. According to Fifth Solicitor Byron Gipson, testimony trial revealed Oswald “repeatedly” molested his two young daughters.

The assaults happened in the early 1990s and continued through the early 2000s.

In the initial report, Oswald’s daughters described in graphic detail the sexual assaults, each stating they were assaulted more than 100 times. The victims alleged the abuse began when they were around 8 years old and continued until their early teens.

The assaults happened at Dunn’s Chapel Church in West Columbia, South Carolina, according to the initial incident report.

“As with most cases like this one, where the children were unable to come forward with the allegations until many years later, there was very little forensic evidence linking the defendant to these crimes,” Gipson said in a statement. “Thus, the jury had to rely almost exclusively on the testimony of the parties themselves. In this case, despite the Defendant’s hours-long testimony proclaiming his innocence, the jury ultimately found him guilty of all charges.”

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dead man was found on the sidewalk below the Space Needle, according to officials.
Gatlinburg police investigating report of man jumping from Space Needle
Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
A suspect was barricaded inside a camper on W. Martin Mill Pike Tuesday, according to...
Seven juveniles facing charges after standoff, Knoxville police say
Shalena Wells, 39, and Jason Sullivan, 45
Two people found asleep in car with drugs, gun and small child, police say
The Vols ran through the T on Saturday before taking on the Texas A&M Aggies in Neyland....
2024 Tennessee football schedule released

Latest News

The Tennessee Disabilty Coalition downgraded Tennessee’s grade from a D+ to D in year two of...
New report card says Tennessee falls short in services for disabled Tennesseans
Deaf Knoxville musician overcomes obstacles to top the charts with new song
Knoxville musician overcomes hearing loss to release new music
Tennesseans struggle to renew SNAP benefits. Plus, a baby photo lost in a tornado finds its...
TN In Ten 12-14-23
The Cook County medical examiner’s office determined that she died of hypothermia and that her...
Family of woman who died in hotel freezer agrees to $10 million settlement