How to avoid falling victim to pet scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re hunting for a pet for your family, experts warn you to watch out for online advertisements. It’s time to buy presents people will love and want during the Christmas season, but sometimes what they ask for might not be practical, like a pet.

Marketing Director for Young-Williams Animal Center Chastedy Smith said, “Puppies are cute, but they also need a lot of attention. They need a lot of time spent with them; a lot of financial resources because you have to buy the food, you have to buy the pet toys and the bedding. So, just think about it before you think about purchasing a pet for someone as a gift. Think about that lifelong commitment.”

Smith told WVLT News that they see pets given as gifts every year, and then they are brought back a few months after Christmas.

“Then they quickly figure out, oh, this is a lot of work. And we’re trying to combat that by talking to people when they’re making those decisions and making sure they’re really ready to adopt an animal,” Smith said.

Tony Binkley, the President and CEO of Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee, said the best way to adopt a pet that’s not for a gift is through a shelter.

He said, “Our research is saying up to 80% of these ads for puppies could be scams.”

Binkley recommends doing your research and not buying a pet online without seeing it in person.

He said, “You can also do a reverse image search on that puppy; if you see that out there a lot, then it’s probably a scam. You can do searches on the text in these ads as well.”

Young-Williams Animal Center can help you find out if you’re ready to adopt with their foster programs and their Adopt A Dog for A Day program. This way, you are helping animals in need of adoption while also keeping your information safe from online scams.

Binkley said it’s best not to engage with any online advertisements of pets, especially this time of the year when scams are on the rise. If you are concerned you’ve fallen victim to a scam, contact the Better Business Bureau here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.