Hundreds of East Tenn. kids receive Christmas presents from Salvation Army

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This year, Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Donations reached hundreds of families and children, giving them presents to open on Christmas morning.

“We had the chance to distribute what the community has helped us to collect,” said Salvation Army Knoxville’s area commander, Cameron Henderson. “The community has just come in like crazy and said we want to help children have a great Christmas. We want to help make sure our families have a chance to provide for their kids.”

Every year, the Angel Tree program helps hundreds of thousands of family across the country, and here in East Tennessee volunteers and donors made sure that each of the 787 angels received presents under their tree.

“You can just imagine that happening at families all around this community, all around Knox County and in Sevier and Cocke County, and Blount County and Anderson and Campbell County children are going to have a bright Christmas,” said Henderson. “Parents are going to be able to watch their children and say, praise the Lord God is good and we’re able to all celebrate Christmas together.”

