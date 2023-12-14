‘I don’t want to disappoint them’ | Longtime Knoxville USPS carrier gears up for busiest week of the year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holiday delivery season is personal for United States Postal Service (USPS) carrier Amanda Norton.

“Some of my customers, I’ve met them since they moved into the house, got married, had kids and been with them for most of their life milestones,” Norton said. “It makes it important to me. I don’t want to disappoint them or let them down.”

Norton has been with USPS for 17 years. She is working overtime hours for the holiday season. It’s a sacrifice Norton and many of her colleagues proudly take this time every year.

“It’s an honor to be able to bring packages and help meet peoples’ Christmas needs at Christmas time,” Norton said.

Carriers deliver packages as early as five in the morning and as late as 11 at night during the holiday season. With more dark delivery hours, Fountain City USPS station manager Annette Holmes asks you to leave your porch lights on.

“We wanna definitely keep those lights on because we want them to be safe, and we also wanna make sure we get all of our deliveries accurately delivered, and that’s gonna help us in a big portion of that,” Holmes said.

If you’re sending gifts that you want to arrive by Christmas, Holmes said to drop off your package by these deadlines:

· USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 15

· Priority Mail: Dec. 18

· Priority Mail Express: Dec. 21

USPS Ground Advantage is the lowest cost for shipping. Later dates will cost you more money for priority rates to ensure your package arrives on time.

