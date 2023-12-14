Jefferson County man arrested on felony charges for Jan. 6 Capitol breach

According to the DOJ, Bart Gore entered the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 along with other people rioting over the result of the 2020 presidential election that Donald Trump lost.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Dandridge man out of Jefferson County was arrested Tuesday on felony and misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Bart Gore, 51, was charged in a criminal complaint for felony obstruction of an official proceeding and misdemeanor entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, among other charges.

According to the DOJ, Gore entered the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 along with other people rioting over the result of the 2020 presidential election that Donald Trump lost. Gore was caught on several videos entering the building; investigators also said they had obtained messages Gore sent about attending the riots.

Among other things, Gore was sited as saying, “I’m gonna try to go to DC the sixth of January. I’d love to be the one to capture Obama or Hillary. I’d strip them naked and beat them with a belt and switch. Then I’d rest and beat them some more.”

Gore also stated on social media and in messages that he had bought a mouth guard and wasp spray for the event, also saying he was bringing a rifle, according to the DOJ. Other messages showed Gore mentioning how he went inside the building and got tear gassed.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Knoxville and Washington offices.

