Longtime Sevier County sergeant hospitalized after stroke

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sgt. Aaron Whaley has been with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office since 1997. Now, his entire department and the community he serves are hoping for a quick recovery after he was hospitalized.

According to Sheriff Michael Hodges, Whaley had a stroke at his home on Thursday of last week, and he’s now being treated at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Whaley was Hodge’s partner at the department before both men eventually went on to be promoted.

“If you needed him at 2 in the morning, he’d be there. If you were working, he’d be there just as quick, so just a real dependable guy,” said Hodges.

Hodges said the department hasn’t felt the same in the week since the sergeant’s absence, but many in East Tennessee are rallying together to help the family.

Just down the road from the sheriff’s office, the local Chick-fil-A has a sign that reads “Pray For Hambone,” a nickname his grandmother affectionately given to Whaley.

At the sheriff’s office, they are also selling t-shirts and sweatshirts to raise money for Whaley’s family.

So far, they’ve raised well over $3,000 and are still collecting donations.

A shirt is $20, and a sweatshirt is $35, and you’re welcome to stop by the sheriff’s office if you’d like to buy one.

If you want to make a monetary donation, you’re asked to go to any Citizens National Bank location and tell them it’s a donation for Aaron Whaley.

Sheriff Hodges said right now, Whaley isn’t in recovery, as he’s still receiving crucial treatment as the longtime sergeant continues to fight.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.