Multiple suspects arrested after police respond to vehicle theft

By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Dec. 10 at 4:57 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of individuals stealing cars at 6355 Highway 411.

According to officials, when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle being driven from Copart by two suspects. Officials reported that the suspects were detained after deputies conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle.

MCSO officials also reported that throughout their investigation, they determined multiple vehicles were taken from the lot and burglarized, with at least two vehicles still missing. Deputies reportedly returned to the lot, took another suspect into custody, and recovered the other two missing cars.

MCSO said its investigation found 23 vehicles were burglarized and five were stolen. All three suspects were charged with 23 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, five counts of theft of property of a motor vehicle, and one count of burglary of a business.

