Ober Mountain opens slopes earliest in years

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Open sooner with plans to stay open longer, Ober Mountain spent millions of dollars on new snowmaking equipment that they said has already paid off.

If you visit Ober Mountain, you’ll likely find Ed Monger on the slopes.

He has skied the slopes every day they have been open for the past 15 years.

“Skiing is good. I mean it’s good exercise. They have some good instructors. I’ve been doing it for 15 years,” he said.

While the snow blew at night, come morning, Charlie Goodwin got in the ski groomer to move more than 400 tons of snow created by eight new snowmaking machines.

Even with all that snow, there are areas he has to watch out for, or he’ll be in the mud.

“That’s why I’m not tilling that area over there because it’s really thin, and you get into that, and you’ve got mud everywhere. You get mud into the snow, it makes it even faster,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin was taught by his father, who had this job for years. He works his way up and down the ski slopes daily, ensuring it’s a smooth ride.

“It just depends on how much you got—a lot of snow to move will take a lot of time. You do a lot of pushing first, and then you come back there with the tiller later on,” he added.

Winter sports lovers were quick to hit the slopes over the weekend, and there are only a few slots left if you want to snow tube around Christmas.

Snow groomer Ed Monger works to push out snow evenly at Ober Mountain before the slopes open each day. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“Today is one of those days you can come up and get your ticket just whenever you arrive. But if you have a guaranteed session time that always helps scheduling your family’s outing,” said Amy Werner, Marketing Director for Ober Mountain.

Skiing lovers like 75-year-old Ed Monger are happy to have Tennessee’s only ski resort in their backyard.

“Great, I love coming here. It takes me anywhere from 20 to 25 minutes to get here. And it’s great. I mean, it’s like it’s great out there today if somebody’s watching or if they want to come; it’s just like powder out there today. We got it!” he said with excitement.

Ober said they’re working hard to open more slopes as more snow is made. Right now, three slopes are open.

You can check the website each morning for a slope report.

