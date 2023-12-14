Officer shoots, kills 2 dogs attacking man at golf course, police say

Springdale Police Officer shots, kills 2 dogs attacking a man
By FOX19 Digital Staff, Chancelor Winn and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio police officer shot and killed two dogs in what the police chief says was “an unprovoked and vicious dog attack” on the co-owner of a golf course.

Officers found 62-year-old Lawrence King being attacked by two dogs shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Tri-County Golf Ranch in Springdale, a news release said. Police say King is the co-owner of the business.

Witness D’Andre Brown was delivering packages to the golf course when he saw the dogs attacking and called 911.

“I’m a little upset that I wasn’t physically able to help that man and had to basically watch him be mauled,” Brown told WXIX.

Brown described the attack, which he said left the dogs “covered in blood.”

“The owner was in there being mauled by the other dog, ripping at his right arm. He’s trying to tame him with his left arm to keep him from going crazy, and he’s just screaming, ‘Help!’” he said.

Springdale Police Chief Thomas Butler says Officer Michael DiStefano, an 11-year veteran with the police department, shot and killed the dogs to save King’s life. One of the bullets hit the victim in the leg.

“The life-saving intervention by the officer ceased the violent attack by both dogs. Officers were then able to render aid to the victim,” Butler said.

King was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the chief.

Police say the two dogs involved in the attack were owned by King’s business partner. Brown says he has seen them plenty of times over the last five months, and he is still confused about how this all happened.

“Them was some cool dogs. I’d seen them weekly. I’ve given them treats. I’ve petted them before. I’ve seen them interact with other people. I don’t know. It’s just weird,” he said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section was asked to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

