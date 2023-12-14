Plans for Neyland Entertainment District enter next phase of development

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee, Knoxville Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White has begun exploring the development of a new first-in-class entertainment district near Neyland Stadium, which has been dubbed the Neyland Entertainment District.

“Our vision for this transformational project is one step closer to reality,” White said.

The Neyland Entertainment District will span the Tennessee River waterfront near Neyland Stadium. The University of Tennessee is now entering the Request for Proposals (RFP) phase, where they will begin looking for a master developer to finance, develop, operate and maintain the project, which would be leased on University-owned land. The University will also detail specific lease and proposal requirements.

“We have seen a tremendous response from a wide array of top developers to be a part of this extraordinary opportunity to create the Neyland Entertainment District,” White said. “We are incredibly excited about the next step in the process, and bidders submit their final proposals for this massive project that will positively impact our entire campus and the city of Knoxville. The Neyland Entertainment District will be a massive boon to America’s College Sports City.”

Along with plans for a hotel close to the stadium’s south end, the Neyland Entertainment District could be a unique addition to the Vol football gameday experience while also transforming the campus riverfront. The University aims to use the mixed-use entertainment district to service Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

The complete vision of the project involves improving the aesthetics of Neyland Stadium’s exterior, a boutique, full-service hotel with condominiums and a conference event space. Potential plans have also been discussed for developing a “tabletop” above the existing G10 parking garage to support additional restaurants, retail, tailgating and more.

The University of Tennessee is working with program management firm Brailsford and Dunlavey to develop the Neyland Entertainment District.

