Staying mild and sunny ahead of weekend rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday is another sunny and mild day. The mild temperatures continue Saturday but more clouds arriving before the rain expected on Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s another beautiful day, with sunshine warming us up nicely to around 58 degrees. Winds can make it feel colder at times, especially early in the day, with a northeasterly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph.

Clear skies continue tonight allowing for frost to form by Friday morning. We’ll start out near 28 degrees with patchy fog.

Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day Friday with highs near 57 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds start to move back in Saturday with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. We’ll see more of those mostly cloudy skies by the later afternoon to evening hours. Highs are near 58 degrees.

Spotty showers are possible after sunset, then scattered showers move in from the west with a cold front by Sunday morning. The key here is that we continue to monitor the reach of a system moving up the East Coast and how it can impact the cold front. It now looks rainier for Sunday, especially for the eastern half of our area. Expect showers throughout East Tennessee, but we could see some heavier downpours and steady rain for our northeastern counties and along the mountain tops. Highs are in the lower 50s on Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered showers linger Monday with highs dropping into the upper 40s behind the cold front. Showers become spotty and could turn to some mountain snow later Monday into early Tuesday where highs top out in the upper 40s once again. We’ll dry out for the rest of the new week.

