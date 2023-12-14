Student arrested after threatening peers with handgun in Jefferson Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Dec. 14 at 11:16 a.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from a concerned parent that a student had threatened other students with a handgun.

After an investigation, it was revealed that a student had threatened a group of students, stating he would bring a firearm to school the next day to shoot them, according to officials.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 15-year-old teen and he has been charged with threats of mass destruction. The teen has been transported to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center in Knoxville where he will be held until his future court appearance.

