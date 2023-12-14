Student arrested after threatening peers with handgun in Jefferson Co.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 15-year-old male after conducting an investigation
On Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials announced a Nashville murder suspect...
On Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials announced a Nashville murder suspect had been arrested in their county.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Dec. 14 at 11:16 a.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from a concerned parent that a student had threatened other students with a handgun.

After an investigation, it was revealed that a student had threatened a group of students, stating he would bring a firearm to school the next day to shoot them, according to officials.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 15-year-old teen and he has been charged with threats of mass destruction. The teen has been transported to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center in Knoxville where he will be held until his future court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dead man was found on the sidewalk below the Space Needle, according to officials.
Gatlinburg police investigating report of man jumping from Space Needle
Shalena Wells, 39, and Jason Sullivan, 45
Two people found asleep in car with drugs, gun and small child, police say
Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
A suspect was barricaded inside a camper on W. Martin Mill Pike Tuesday, according to...
Seven juveniles facing charges after standoff, Knoxville police say
The Vols ran through the T on Saturday before taking on the Texas A&M Aggies in Neyland....
2024 Tennessee football schedule released

Latest News

University of Tennessee graduation on Friday; one student has sights set on the U.S. Air Force
Deadly train wreck in Loudon County
At least 1 dead in Loudon County train wreck, officials say
Tennessee Athletics explores plans to install a tabletop retail and entertainment district on...
Plans for Neyland Entertainment District enter next phase of development
Staying mild and sunny ahead of weekend rain
Staying mild and sunny ahead of weekend rain
A dead man was found on the sidewalk below the Space Needle, according to officials.
Gatlinburg police investigating report of man jumping from Space Needle