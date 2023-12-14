Two in custody after DCS find rats, feces, trash in home with children, report says

The report outlines a visit by police and the Department of Children’s Services.
Johnathan Lethco, 33, and Amanda White, 29
Johnathan Lethco, 33, and Amanda White, 29(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mother and father are in custody after the Department of Children’s Services and police found their home was unsuitable for children to be living in, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The report outlines a visit that DCS personnel and police made to the home of Johnathan Lethco, 33, and Amanda White, 29, and their children, aged ten, six, four and two.

While there, the report says, DCS and police found “numerous rats running around the home, trash piled up to waist high in certain areas, and feces covering the toilet.”

On top of the unsanitary conditions, the report says that there was drug paraphernalia in the home and a hot fire place that had no guard to stop the children from getting hurt. The home itself also had structural issues, the report says.

The two also had a dog in the home that was described as malnourished.

White and Lethco were charged with child abuse. The children and the dog were removed from the home.

