Center Cooper Mays returning for one more year of Vol football

Mays took to social media to tell Vol fans that he would be "Back to finish what I started..."
Tennessee offensive lineman Cooper Mays talks with teammates on the sideline in the second...
Tennessee offensive lineman Cooper Mays talks with teammates on the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great news for Tennessee football as standout center Cooper Mays announced Friday that he will be returning for one more year of football with the Vols.

Mays took to social media to tell Vol fans that he would be “Back to finish what I started...”

Mays will be utilizing his final season of eligibility in 2024.

