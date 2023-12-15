Center Cooper Mays returning for one more year of Vol football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great news for Tennessee football as standout center Cooper Mays announced Friday that he will be returning for one more year of football with the Vols.

Mays took to social media to tell Vol fans that he would be “Back to finish what I started...”

Numbers 6:24-26 "The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace."



Back to finish what I started... pic.twitter.com/dMdXjjp0Of — Cooper Mays (@CooperMays) December 15, 2023

Mays will be utilizing his final season of eligibility in 2024.

