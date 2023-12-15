Driver crashes into Morristown police cruiser, Tennessee troopers investigating, MPD says

The crash happened on Dec. 13 around 1:30 p.m., MPD said, when the officer was stopped with his emergency lights on, blocking traffic from a crash site.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver crashed into a Morristown Police Department officer who was stopped on the side of 25E, according to the MPD.

The crash happened on Dec. 13 around 1:30 p.m., MPD said, when the officer was stopped with his emergency lights on, blocking traffic from a crash site. The driver was in a truck and did not move over, hitting the back of the cruiser, MPD said.

“Distracted driving is a danger to everyone on our roadways. It is reasonable to believe that had this officer not been protecting the scene with his vehicle, the citizens and officers at the crash site could have been seriously injured or killed.

It’s not just cell phones that can take someone’s attention away from safe driving. Things such as eating, adjusting the radio or climate controls, and animals in the vehicle can cause the driver to take their attention away from the road. We are asking everyone to be aware of their driving behaviors to increase safety in our community.”

Chief Roger Overholt

The officer did not have any serious injuries.

