Following failing grades, advocates outline what state’s disabled need most

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday morning, the Tennessee Disability Coalition released its second disability scorecard for Tennessee.

”One of the biggest reasons the grade dropped this year is because the grade hasn’t,” said Jeff Strand, the government and external affairs coordinator for the Tennessee Disability Coalition.

The coalition gave Tennessee a D in its inaugural scorecard, but in its second iteration, it downgraded Tennessee to a D-.

”We can see that all of those things together, it equates to a lower grade,” said Strand.

Tennessee failed in several categories, from housing to the cost of services to education.

”This is unacceptable. We need to look at special education, we need to look at transportation, you have to look at your access to mental health care,” said Strand.

Sophia Demalis is Miss Blount County; she suffers from a Traumatic Brain Injury and is using her platform to advocate for better access and education for people suffering similar life setbacks.

”I flunked out of high school, I couldn’t get out of bed, and I basically was a different person, and it affected everybody, even my family,” said Demalis. ”I didn’t know what was happening, my family didn’t know what was happening, I didn’t know what to do or where to go; it was a very defeating feeling.”

Her TBI happened in an ROTC soccer game.

She took a hit to the head that knocked her out, eventually causing her occipital lobe to swell and her frontal lobe not to function as it should.

Demalis was heading to Embry-RIddle for flight school, losing her desire to do anything because of the TBI.

She is now Miss Blount County, turning her life around thanks to a functional medicine doctor who performed 40 weeks of debilitating rehab on her, a lesson she learned after years of fighting through a brain injury she didn’t know she had.

”I do want to definitely use my platform as a way to say ‘hey, you’re not alone.’”

Demalis is now working with the Disability Coalition to help educate people on resources, hoping to help others suffering from similar setbacks or other life struggles to find affordable healthcare, transportation, and education.

WVLT News contacted the Governor’s Office for a comment on the scorecard but did not hear back.

