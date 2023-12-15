Maryville’s Gage LaDue makes due in more ways than one

Hard work pays off for Rebels RB set to continue his football and athletic career at the Air Force Academy
With coach Derek Hunt as he signs with the Air Force Academy
With coach Derek Hunt as he signs with the Air Force Academy(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville has produced some terrific athletes over the years and the latest crop is getting set to move on—guys like Rebels running back Gage LaDue.

On Thursday, family, friends and teammates gathered at Maryville High School to congratulate LaDue as he signed on the dotted line with the Air Force Academy.

LaDue was hurt his senior season, breaking his leg in the opener against Heritage; but over the course of three seasons, he was fantastic on the field rushing for almost 2000 yards during that time.

He finished his high school career with 29 rushing TDs, 600 receiving yards and five more scores via the pass.

The young man has also been a terrific leader for coach Derek Hunt and looks to take those skills to the next level with the Falcons.

Gage says after the injury, the support he received from the Maryville community is what enabled him to move on. Among those offering support to Gage is someone the young man has left a lasting impression on—the school custodian.

Maryville Athletics Director Landon Harris says school custodian Steve Yarborough is normally quite reserved, but when it comes to LaDue, it doesn’t take much to open up and that was the case as the senior signed his college letter of intent on Thursday.

A lasting impression left on the unlikeliest of friends over in Rebel country. Congratulations Gage and best of luck at the Air Force Academy.

