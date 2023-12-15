Mother sets house on fire with her child inside, police say

Mother sets fire to house with child inside, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say set her house on fire with her child inside.

On December 13, officers responded to an arson call at a private residence on Tristion Lane.

Police were told by a family member that Marshae Lane, was attempting to set the house on fire while her son was inside.

The family informed police that Lane had been exhibiting erratic behavior and was refusing to get help.

MFD informed the police that Lane set papers on fire in the living room and in the bedroom with her son still inside the home.

Lane was taken into police custody and is currently facing arson charges.

