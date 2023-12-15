NCDOT: Small plane crash shuts down both directions of I-26 in Asheville

The FAA confirmed that the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday night
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said part of I-26 remains closed in both directions after a small plane crashed Thursday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the plane crashed along I-26 at around 8:15 p.m. They added that two people were on board the plane. However, their current conditions are unknown.

According to officials from the Asheville Regional Airport, as the pilot approached the airport, they reported that they might need assistance. However, officials confirmed that they were unable to make it to the airport and were forced to land on I-26.

The NCDOT said I-26 between Airport Road and Long Shoals Road will likely be closed until 11 a.m. on Friday.

The closure is necessary for Duke Power to restore three lines that cross both directions of I-26 traffic.

Drivers in the area, can use the following detour to avoid the area.

