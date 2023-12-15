Nursing giraffe calf dies after being startled at North Carolina Zoo

Baby giraffe Fenn died after being startled while nursing at the North Carolina Zoo.
Baby giraffe Fenn died after being startled while nursing at the North Carolina Zoo.(North Carolina Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Staff members at the North Carolina Zoo are mourning the loss of a baby giraffe who died on Wednesday.

According to WITN, the zoo says Fenn, a giraffe calf born in May, died in an accident.

The zoo says Fenn became unexpectedly startled by another giraffe while he was nursing. He then bolted, collided with a nearby gate and fell to the ground. Fenn had head and neck trauma from the fall.

Despite getting medical attention from staff, he later died from the injuries.

Fenn was born at the North Carolina Zoo on May 20 to first-time mother Leia, 14, and father Jack, 15. At birth, Fenn was 6 feet tall and weighed 145 pounds.

According to zoo officials, the calf was energetic and vibrant and quickly became a cherished member of the zoo community.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Lethco, 33, and Amanda White, 29
Two in custody after DCS find rats, feces, trash in home with children, report says
A dead man was found on the sidewalk below the Space Needle, according to officials.
Gatlinburg police investigating report of man jumping from Space Needle
Deadly train wreck in Loudon County
At least 1 dead in Loudon County train wreck, officials say
The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640
Victim identified, woman charged with vehicular homicide after deadly crash on I-40
then-10-year-old Quantavious Eason in a Senatobia squad car
11-year-old placed on probation after urinating in public

Latest News

Paige WX
Tracking more clouds to rain with a cold front this weekend
Communicating during the holidays
FILE - A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport...
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia gets 2 years in prison for child neglect
A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry claims vindication in court victory as judge finds British tabloid hacked his phone