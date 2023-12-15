Omari “Big-O” Thomas set for another run on Rocky Top

Defensive lineman will use his COVID year to play one more season at Tennessee
Omari Thomas
Omari Thomas(Picasa | WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 14, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee honored several seniors before their home finale against Vanderbilt.

However, 17 of those 20 were eligible to return to college football for another season, if they so chose, due to the NCAA’s COVID eligibility waiver.

On Thursday afternoon, big defensive lineman Omari Thomas decided to exercise that right, announcing his intentions to return for another season on Rocky Top via social media.

