Omari “Big-O” Thomas set for another run on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee honored several seniors before their home finale against Vanderbilt.

However, 17 of those 20 were eligible to return to college football for another season, if they so chose, due to the NCAA’s COVID eligibility waiver.

On Thursday afternoon, big defensive lineman Omari Thomas decided to exercise that right, announcing his intentions to return for another season on Rocky Top via social media.

Great news for that Tennessee defensive front!@WVLTSports https://t.co/tOSqteZjmV — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) December 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.