One more sunny day, then we see clouds to rain this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks and adds up the rain from another weekend cold front.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more sunny day, then clouds increase ahead rain. This cold front knocks back temperatures again next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s all clear this morning, so patchy fog is developing. It’s a frosty cold morning, with temperatures in the 20s. Knoxville starts out around 28 degrees.

It’s a sunny day, with a light breeze, so enjoy that good warm-up to 57 degrees.

Tonight is mostly clear, with patchy fog and frost, and a low of 30 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds gradually increase Saturday, so most of the day is partly cloudy, but it looks more mostly cloudy by the late afternoon to evening. Spotty showers reach the Plateau by the early evening, but most of the rain moving in from the west doesn’t arrive until Saturday night.

We’ll have an 80% coverage of our area Saturday night to Sunday morning. This now looks to clear west to east during the day Sunday, leaving the afternoon cooler at 52 degrees, with scattered rain.

Some showers linger into Monday morning, with a light rain changing to snow in the higher elevations. Monday is colder in the mid 40s, then we’ll only be in the low 40s Tuesday!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the last couple of mountaintop snow showers taper off Tuesday morning, then the sky clears and we have a colder conditions mid-week. The end of the week bounces back to low 50s, and then just beyond your 8-day forecast, we’re watching some clouds to showers around Christmas.

