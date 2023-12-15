South College students going abroad to give free medical care

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - South College’s physician assistant (PA) students are assembling a group to head abroad. The students are volunteering their time to give free medical care to families in Guatemala.

“Going into PA school, a part of the profession is being able to serve some of the underserved communities,” said Justin Harshman, a PA student at South College.

The students will be in Guatemala for a whole week. They will get hands-on experience, treating more than 700 patients of all ages.

“We’ll be seeing all the differences in the health conditions that people there suffer with versus here and trying to compare and contrast the two and seeing how we can make a difference in the future,” said Lucy Artman, PA student at South College.

PA Michael Nowak leads the unique learning experience. He has been taking students on medical mission trips to Guatemala for more than a decade.

“You can teach something in the classroom, but it’s not until you see that disease or ailment in a patient that it kinda connects all the dots that the students are learning in the classroom,” Nowak said.

The many years of mission trips inspired Nowak and his wife, Brooke, to open the Neighborhood Family Clinic in Maryville about a year ago. The clinic is an affordable healthcare option, especially for people without health insurance—visits to the clinic are less than $50.

“Year after year, we notice that there’s an increase in the growing population here in East Tennessee, many of which do not have health insurance, but many have medical problems they need help for,” Nowak said.

Nowak and the students will leave for the trip the day after Christmas.

