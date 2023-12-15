Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright will not play in bowl game, declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Tennessee plays in the Citrus Bowl against Iowa on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.
Tennessee running back vs. Vanderbilt
Tennessee running back vs. Vanderbilt(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright will not play in the Vol’s bowl game and has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. The running back made the announcement Friday.

“Under the leadership of Coach Heupel and the Tennessee coaching staff, I have experienced exponential growth both on and off the field,” he said. “I am appreciative of the trust placed in me to carry forward the vision and for the invaluable knowledge imparted, applicable not only in the game but also in life.”

He went on to thank Vol fans, and announced the next step in his career.

“VOL NATION, your passion, loyalty, and support have fueled our determination. You are the heartbeat of our team, and I am thankful for the backing you’ve provided,” he said. “Carrying the VOLS spirit with me, I am pleased to inform you that my family and I have decided that the next phase of my football career will be to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Tennessee plays in the Citrus Bowl against Iowa on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Lethco, 33, and Amanda White, 29
Two in custody after DCS find rats, feces, trash in home with children, report says
A dead man was found on the sidewalk below the Space Needle, according to officials.
Gatlinburg police investigating report of man jumping from Space Needle
Deadly train wreck in Loudon County
At least 1 dead in Loudon County train wreck, officials say
The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640
Victim identified, woman charged with vehicular homicide after deadly crash on I-40
then-10-year-old Quantavious Eason in a Senatobia squad car
11-year-old placed on probation after urinating in public

Latest News

Omari Thomas
Omari “Big-O” Thomas set for another run on Rocky Top
The Vols ran through the T on Saturday before taking on the Texas A&M Aggies in Neyland....
2024 Tennessee football schedule released
Mackenzie Donihoo, Tennessee softball
Lady Vols Mackenzie Donihoo will not return next season
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 24, 2022 - Defensive back Trevon Flowers #1 of the Tennessee...
Vols await release of 2024 SEC Football schedule