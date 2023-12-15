Three arrested in string of baby formula robberies, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Dec. 6, Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Alcoa police stopped a vehicle with three people who had been stealing baby formula throughout the Knox County area.

According to KCSO, Alcoa PD made the stop on Highway 129 after receiving details about the vehicle from a victimized retailer in Knoxville. After making the stop and conducting a search, it was reported that 450 cans of stolen baby formula were found in the vehicle, which amounts to over $12,000, according to KCSO.

Diego Tierrablona Galvon of Dallas, Ana Sanchez Balderas of Dallas and Nancy Espinosa of Atlanta were all arrested and charged with theft over $10,000 and violation of the Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act.

KCSO said that after stealing baby formula, it is popular to often “cut” it with other additives, repackaging it to sell as more expensive items. Officials also warn that formula can also be improperly stored after being stolen, affecting its integrity and causing babies to become extremely sick.

KCSO stated that this is an active criminal investigation.

