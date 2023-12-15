Three arrested in string of baby formula robberies, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Organized Retail Crime Unit and the Alcoa Police Department worked together to make the arrests.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Alcoa Police stopped a vehicle with three people who had been...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Alcoa Police stopped a vehicle with three people who had been stealing baby formula throughout the Knox County area.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Dec. 6, Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Alcoa police stopped a vehicle with three people who had been stealing baby formula throughout the Knox County area.

According to KCSO, Alcoa PD made the stop on Highway 129 after receiving details about the vehicle from a victimized retailer in Knoxville. After making the stop and conducting a search, it was reported that 450 cans of stolen baby formula were found in the vehicle, which amounts to over $12,000, according to KCSO.

Diego Tierrablona Galvon of Dallas, Ana Sanchez Balderas of Dallas and Nancy Espinosa of Atlanta were all arrested and charged with theft over $10,000 and violation of the Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act.

KCSO said that after stealing baby formula, it is popular to often “cut” it with other additives, repackaging it to sell as more expensive items. Officials also warn that formula can also be improperly stored after being stolen, affecting its integrity and causing babies to become extremely sick.

KCSO stated that this is an active criminal investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Lethco, 33, and Amanda White, 29
Two in custody after DCS find rats, feces, trash in home with children, report says
A dead man was found on the sidewalk below the Space Needle, according to officials.
Gatlinburg police investigating report of man jumping from Space Needle
Deadly train wreck in Loudon County
At least 1 dead in Loudon County train wreck, officials say
The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640
Victim identified, woman charged with vehicular homicide after deadly crash on I-40
then-10-year-old Quantavious Eason in a Senatobia squad car
11-year-old placed on probation after urinating in public

Latest News

Holiday Helper Signature Loan
Tennessee offensive lineman Cooper Mays talks with teammates on the sideline in the second...
Center Cooper Mays returning for one more year of Vol football
Paige WX
Tracking more clouds to rain with a cold front this weekend
WVLT News sat down with the men and women involved in the first-of-its-kind investigation into...
Murder-for-hire and paid pardons | A Tenn. governor’s buried history