Tracking more clouds to rain with a cold front this weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel tracks rain this weekend as a cold front arrives.
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re dry Saturday but more clouds arrive as a cold front moves in bringing rain Sunday and a cool down early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly clear skies continue tonight with some patchy fog. We could see some frost Saturday morning with temperatures near 30 degrees.

Clouds increase throughout the day on Saturday. We’ll start out with a mixture of sun and clouds then become mostly cloudy by the later afternoon to evening hours. Spotty showers move in later in the evening along the Plateau. Rain spreads out overnight as a cold front arrives.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cold front moves in overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Sunday starts out pretty rainy at an 80% coverage of showers. The showers become more scattered by the afternoon hours. We’re still watching a low-pressure system to our east that could provide some rain along the mountaintops as well. Highs will be near 52 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

Spotty showers linger Monday with highs dropping to 46 degrees. We could see the rain change to snow in the higher elevations later Monday into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday is a cold one with temperatures starting out in the mid-20s and only warming to the lower 40s!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll slowly warm up by the middle and end of the week into the lower 50s. It looks quiet heading into Christmas weekend! Highs are in the lower 50s and we could see some light showers.

