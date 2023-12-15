TVA addresses last December’s winter storm problems

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winter storm in December 2022 caused rolling blackouts, leaving thousands of people without power. The Tennessee Valley Authority opened their John Sevier Combined Cycle Plant for a tour to show several changes that have been made to address the problems they saw last year from Winter Storm Elliot.

Kate Bowling is Plant Manager at John Sevier Combined Cycle Plant; she told WVLT news that since last year, TVA has invested nearly $123 million in the previous three months to make their plants more reliable.

Bowling said, “I’m confident here at John Sevier and TVA as a whole across all the fleet that we’re going to have a very successful winter, and we’re going to be set up for success.”

She said last December’s storm was unique because of how severe the winds and cold weather were. Bowling said usually, they have at least two days to prepare for major storms, but she said they were not this time.

“I can’t say if we would’ve changed anything. We’re just here to get better, and if we weren’t aware of the concerns or conditions, we couldn’t do anything about it. Since we’ve been exposed to it, we’ve seen our hard spots. We’ve come back and taken care of it. We’ve repaired them, and we’re just going to move forward,” Bowling said.

One of the significant changes TVA made was housing and insulating the equipment. Bowling said that might seem like a minor fix, but it is necessary. She said, “We also have invested in extra heaters; extra heat trace if anything like that is needed. If something goes out during the storm, we always keep these supplies onsite now.”

TVA says they are confident in the precautions made to hopefully prevent rolling blackouts in the future and be better prepared for future winter storms.

