University of Tennessee graduation set for Friday; one student has sights set on the U.S. Air Force

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Graduation day is Friday for nearly 2,000 University of Tennessee students.

One of those students wants to use his experience at UT to help the United States Air Force.

Graduation day is memorable for every student who walks across the stage. Russell Britton is one UT student set to graduate on Friday.

“I’m super excited,” Britton said.

The soon-to-be graduate said he wants to go into the U.S. Air Force. He said he was influenced by his parents, who both spent their careers in the military. He said his dad is a retired brigadier general, which led to a lot of traveling.

“I was born in Minot, North Dakota. We’ve been to Utah, California, Virginia, Georgia. Basically all over the United States Britton said.

Britton is majoring in electrical engineering and minoring in mathematics, graduating with a 3.96 GPA, and is a member of the Air Force ROTC He’ll finish his degrees in four-and-a-half years, which is faster than usual for ROTC members in that major. Britton wants to use that experience in the Air Force.

“I love ICBMs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and I really want to stay in that field engineering-wise,” Britton said. “I also love working on bomber aircraft. I love doing all sorts of things.”

Britton said he was a part of the color guard in school and has done a lot of hands-on projects in his classes, like working with soundwaves. He believes his training has prepared him to work for the Air Force.

“Everything has circuitry, runs with electricity, so electrical engineers are always needed for things like that,” he said.

With all the moving from place to place growing up, Britton said Knoxville is the most time he’s spent in a single place.

After graduating, Britton is going to his first duty station at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

