UT Medical Center expanding emergency room, AMR says it will help response times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center announced an expansion project for its emergency room Friday, and American Medical Response (AMR), Knox County’s ambulance provider, said the project will help with response times.

AMR’s contract with the county was just renewed, meaning the company will continue to provide ambulance services for people in Knox County, even though there’s been concerns about the company’s ability to respond to emergencies in a timely manner.

An investigation by WVLT News showed that just in 2023, AMR hit “level zero” more than 1,800 times. When AMR hits level zero, that means there’s no available ambulances to send to emergencies, because they’re all on other calls. This can lead to longer wait times for the people who need treatment fast.

Previous Coverage: Level Zero: Documents show dire state of ambulance situation in Knox County

That’s where UT Medical Center’s expansion comes into play. One of the main causes for delays, according to AMR, is that ambulances are stuck waiting to unload patients at hospitals. This year, the county hired an outside firm to evaluate hospital times; the firm found Knox County wait times hover around 53 minutes per transport, which is 40 minutes above normal.

The expansion promises to double the emergency department’s footprint and establish a dedicated area just for processing patients who take ambulances to the hospital. It’ll be the largest expansion for UT Medical Center since 2001.

“We need an area that’s dedicated, independently run to take patients from EMS providers. Get ambulances back on the road, something we’re really struggling with right now,” UT Medical Center representatives said. That’s the part of the project AMR said that will affect them the most.

“AMR enjoys an excellent working relationship with UTMC and we appreciate their designing a new emergency room to address the way the use of ERs has changed,” AMR Regional Manager Josh Spencer told WVLT News. “This will be beneficial for everyone involved, including our crews, who will be able to get back on the road and serving more patients more quickly.”

While the expansion should help with getting ambulances back on the road quicker, AMR has also promised change on their end, given the new contract. Among other remedies, AMR said it plans to do some expanding itself.

Previous Coverage: American Medical Response promises change after receiving new EMS contract

In November, AMR hired 15 new employees and more ambulances to its fleet. There’s also been a change in policy, with AMR moving to a “two-tiered” approach, aimed at getting the right resources to the right places.

As it stands, AMR is set to run in Knox County for the next five years, with another five-year renewal option at the end of its current contract. However, the county commission can also cancel the deal with AMR with a 180-day notice.

The new emergency center, which will be called the Haslam Family Center for Emergency and Trauma Services, was funded by a state grant, along with what UT Medical Center said is the largest private gift they’ve ever received. That gift came from the Haslam family, earning their name on the building.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.