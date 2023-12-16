Brainchild Creative partakes in vision for a modern Newport

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The vision for a modern Newport, a city that hasn’t seen the growth other Smoky Mountain Communities have, says they’re on a path to change that.

Workers at Brainchild Creative use their artistic skills to create some of the most extravagant pieces of work.

The company outgrew its space in Sevierville and found a new home in Newport.

“When we walked in, it was incredible how, all of a sudden, we have the space for not only now but for tomorrow and for the next decade-plus,” said Andrew Parrott with Brainchild Creative.

Attracting new companies to Newport has been a focus for the past couple of years; now, the county is looking at ways to expand on the millions of visitors who come to east Tennessee and give them a reason to stay in Newport.

“It’s for sure that we’re blessed to have a river running right through our downtown corridor. That’s a special thing to have. So, it’s time to capitalize on that. We’re looking at what reimagining what downtown can be,” said Lucas Graham. “Capitalizing on that asset, getting more people to stop. Getting people to go from a day trip to an overnight accommodation and become a destination. That’s what we need to become to solidify ourselves.”

Their dream is what they call a “Modern Newport.”

Renderings show new hotels and a shopping and dining district with an enhanced outdoor recreation area along the river.

Outdoor adventures include rock climbing walls, hiking trails and even a cave adventure.

By becoming the “Adventure Side of the Smokies,” county leaders hope that even more companies will move in like Brainchild.

“We also want to have a balanced approach with what we’re doing so we have companies, like Andrew, that can have that manufacturing and that creative and that production experience that we can locate here.”

Brainchild found the space they needed not only to expand but also for growth in the future.

“Without Newport and being behind us at every single step of the way, it would have never happened. And so everyone’s so excited to be able to have this really come to a reality, and we are just celebrating our one year,” said Parrott.

Cocke County also has the most rafted river in the country. County leaders say they are also looking to expand the rafting momentum out in Hartford.

