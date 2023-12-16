East Tennessee’s best hoopers show out at 5Star Preps HoopJam

Oak Ridge plays host to 2nd annual event
5Star Preps Hoop Jam
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2nd annual 5Star Preps HoopJam enjoyed a terrific opening day of action at three different gyms across the region.

On Friday, games were held at Oak Ridge, Alcoa and Hardin Valley Academy.

At Oak Ridge, the host Wildcats would fall in both the boys and girls games. Shane Cherry would lead Austin-East to an 83-77 victory over Aaron Green’s cats.

The Roadrunners improve to 9-3 while the Wildcats fall to 10-2.

In the day’s first game at Oak Ridge, Paige Taylor’s Lady Wildcats would prove to be no match for Stone Memorial, falling to the Lady Panthers 59-44.

Meanwhile, the streak continues for Jody Wright’s Fulton Falcons. The defending state champs improved to a perfect 11-0 with a dominating 73-39 win over the Panthers.

Play continues in this 2023 5Star Preps HoopJam Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at both the Oak Ridge and HVA gyms. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students, and kids five and under get in free.

