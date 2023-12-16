Hospitality group gives back to Sevier County

PFHTA gives out $30,000 to area charities after annual golf tournament.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association gave $30,000 to area charities on Thursday.

During the organization’s monthly lunch meeting, four area charities were invited to receive money raised during the PFHTA Annual Golf Tournament.

After a very successful tournament, the group was able to hand out tens of thousands of dollars to charities they support.

$10,000 was given to both the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic.

$5,000 was donated each to Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries and Lakeway CASA.

The group says they’ve committed $10,000 worth of scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Sevier County in 2024.

Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic was donated $10,000 by the PFHTA.
Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic was donated $10,000 by the PFHTA.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
The Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains was donated $10,000 by the PFHTA.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains was donated $10,000 by the PFHTA.(Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic was donated $10,000 by the PFHTA.)
Lakeway CASA was donated $5,000 by the PFHTA.
Lakeway CASA was donated $5,000 by the PFHTA.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries was donated $5,000 by the PFHTA.
Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries was donated $5,000 by the PFHTA.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Lethco, 33, and Amanda White, 29
Two in custody after DCS find rats, feces, trash in home with children, report says
A dead man was found on the sidewalk below the Space Needle, according to officials.
Gatlinburg police investigating report of man jumping from Space Needle
Deadly train wreck in Loudon County
At least 1 dead in Loudon County train wreck, officials say
The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640
Victim identified, woman charged with vehicular homicide after deadly crash on I-40
then-10-year-old Quantavious Eason in a Senatobia squad car
11-year-old placed on probation after urinating in public

Latest News

Plans to expand tourism and bring more industry to Newport.
Brainchild Creative partakes in vision for a modern Newport
A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
Tracking more clouds to rain with a cold front this weekend
Tracking more clouds to rain with a cold front this weekend
Holiday Helper Signature Loan