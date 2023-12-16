Hospitality group gives back to Sevier County

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association gave $30,000 to area charities on Thursday.

During the organization’s monthly lunch meeting, four area charities were invited to receive money raised during the PFHTA Annual Golf Tournament.

After a very successful tournament, the group was able to hand out tens of thousands of dollars to charities they support.

$10,000 was given to both the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic.

$5,000 was donated each to Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries and Lakeway CASA.

The group says they’ve committed $10,000 worth of scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Sevier County in 2024.

