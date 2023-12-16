Hospitality group gives back to Sevier County
PFHTA gives out $30,000 to area charities after annual golf tournament.
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association gave $30,000 to area charities on Thursday.
During the organization’s monthly lunch meeting, four area charities were invited to receive money raised during the PFHTA Annual Golf Tournament.
After a very successful tournament, the group was able to hand out tens of thousands of dollars to charities they support.
$10,000 was given to both the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic.
$5,000 was donated each to Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries and Lakeway CASA.
The group says they’ve committed $10,000 worth of scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Sevier County in 2024.
