Knoxville Mayor weighs in on next term

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon will be sworn into her second term as mayor on Saturday morning. WVLT News Anchor Casey Wheeless sat down with her to talk about her last four years and what’s in store for her next term.

Casey: “Looking back on your past term, what would you consider some of your biggest accomplishments?”

Mayor Kincannon: “Well, I would consider my biggest accomplishment the dedicated funding we’ve done to more affordable housing in our community. We have a crisis in housing and the city has allocated more money towards affordable housing than ever in my time as mayor in the history of the city. So, I’m really proud of that. We continue to work because guess what? People want to live here. People are moving here. People who grew up here want to stay here. We need more housing. We’ve made good progress, but we need to continue to make progress.”

Casey: “What are some of the biggest challenges that you face when it comes to affordable housing?”

Mayor Kincannon: “I talk to mayors of other communities, and people are leaving, and that’s a much more difficult problem. What we need to do is continue to build more housing at all price points. At market rate and affordable housing. We have created more than 2,000 new affordable homes in Knoxville since I’ve been mayor. With private partnerships, for every $1 the city puts in, the private sector puts in $15. So we’ve allocated about $40 million since I’ve been mayor and that’s leveraged about 600 million. So, this is what we need to do more; more affordable housing and, in particular, making use of spaces that are already built out. This is one of the proposals I have pending right now is a middle housing proposal. So you can take the same amount of land and the property owner could just say keep it single-family, detached housing, or could add a duplex or triplex or more housing with the same amount of land. So, that’s something that we’ve made some progress on, but there’s more to come in my second term.”

Casey: “You’ve talked about growth for Knoxville; where do you see the city in five years? Ten years?”

Mayor Kincannon: “We have had more people move into our city in the last few years than we have had since the 1950s. So that is encouraging. People come here because of our quality of life, our beautiful mountains and nature; so it’s my job to protect the quality of life, but also to welcome the newcomers to our city. Welcome the people who’ve grown up here so their kids and grandkids also have an affordable place to live. So people can come here when they retire and have an affordable place to live with a high quality of life. So that’s one of the things we’re working on to allow more mixed-use development along the corridors. We are looking to make sure that in ten years, 20 years, people who live in Knoxville have walkable, sustainable, equitable neighborhoods that are happy places to live.”

Casey: “In the neighborhoods that you have seen gentrified over the last couple of years since you’ve been in office, especially the ones around the downtown area. There’s been a lot of work and the new stadium there’s a lot of plans in place to continue that growth.”

Mayor Kincannon: “Well, we are really excited. Before we ever even embarked upon the stadium development, we approved and invested in First Creek at Austin, which went from about 130 affordable homes to over 400 homes mixed income right next to the stadium. So housing is important; we need to do that first, and the stadium is catalyzing the development of more housing, both rentals and condos. And the good news is that that’s not displacing anybody; this was empty land that hadn’t been used by residents for 50 or more years. So that’s really positive. That’s good for our tax revenues. And that’s also good because we need more housing. So I’m hopeful that we can catalyze more housing from the stadium all the way to Chilhowee Park. I’m going to propose a TIF district for the Magnolia Avenue corridor, which is almost three miles where we set the table, so the private property owners along that corridor are encouraged that the city is supporting the infrastructure along that corridor and has some tax incentives that make it even more viable to make a good investment there. So I’ve seen it happen in individual properties, and we’re hoping that the entire corridor can be revitalized thanks to public investment and public-private partnerships.”

Casey: “What do you have to say to, maybe, some people who are reluctant to increase the growth of Knoxville?”

Mayor Kincannon: “I’ve talked to employers a lot, and they say we do need more people. We have a lot of jobs and a thriving economy and we need people who are ready, willing and able to work. It’s never been a better time to be looking for work and getting high-quality jobs with decent salaries so you can pay for yourself and your family to have a great life here in Knoxville. So, growth is challenging, and so I believe that we can embrace this growth but make it smart, sustainable and equitable growth. So that’s why I want to have density along the corridors. And also make sure that people have sort of little town centers so downtown can be one place to go; but if you live in Burlington and Sevier Ave, or Bearden Village or Happy Holler, there are places that you can walk to without getting in your car once you are home. Even if you do need a car or take a bus to get to your job, once you’re home, you have places to walk to because walkability isn’t just about being able to walk for recreation or exercise; it’s having places to walk to. So mixed-use kinds of development of the city will be beneficial, and that’s how we get to smart growth.”

Casey: “Speaking of greener resources, you’ve already made steps into the transit, making some of that green. What are your plans moving forward?”

Mayor Kincannon: “Well, the climate crisis is real, and we do need to think globally and act locally. So, I’m really proud of the progress we’ve made. We have reduced our emissions as a city and as a community. We’ve already made great progress on that, but we need to double down. We have made great progress on electrifying the City of Knoxville fleet vehicles. We have started our first-ever purchase of vehicles for the fire department, electric trucks, that our chief has started to use. So that’s encouraging. But for the city as a whole, we need to, again, make sure that we have walkable communities because how we use our land is a big key to sustainable practices. So again, you may still need your own private vehicle to get to certain places, but you want to be able to have places close by for grocery shopping, or to grab a cup of coffee, or to visit with neighbors without having to get into your vehicle. So that’s part of smart growth, and greater density along the corridors and the mixed-use model where we already have that infrastructure. I’m in the process of looking for a new Sustainability Director; we have federal support. We recently got over four million dollars in grant money from the Inflation Reduction Act and that will really catalyze our urban forestry master plan, where we’re going to be able to plant more trees and have more green coverage, particularly focusing on more tree canopy in places that currently lack a lot of shade. Because right now, it’s winter time, we’re not thinking about the heat of summer, but come summer, to have those shade trees because it makes life a lot more pleasant. It makes your utility bill lower and it’s also a great way to sequester more carbon. So trees really are a great investment in the infrastructure of our city, and I’m hoping that we can plant more trees, or high-quality trees, to make sure that they’re equitably distributed around the city.”

Casey:” Let’s talk about the waterfront. Some big plans include the University of Tennessee. Knoxville is lucky to have the Tennessee River going right through downtown. Are there any plans for that?”

Mayor Kincannon: “I’m very excited that we are one of the first cities to join the Tennessee RiverLine communities. We are the headwaters of the Tennessee River right here where the French Broad and Holston meet just east of downtown and form the beautiful Tennessee River, and so we have used that river throughout our history for commerce, for protection. And now, a little more than in the past, we’re using it for recreation and beauty, so I want to continue to embrace the Tennessee River. It’s a great part of our culture and history. I want to make sure that more people have access to it as far as safe recreation and so forth. So, I have seen more interest in property development on the North Waterfront and the South Waterfront than ever before. So, I attribute that to the general interest in Knoxville to the development of our urban wilderness. People really love our beautiful trails and greenways, and now they’re more and more interested in our blueways; so you can kayak around the community as well. So, we have some private investments happening on the waterfront in the South Waterfront. We just start breaking down on new investments all the time. I’m very excited about the potential of having a pedestrian bridge connecting the Vestel/Scottish Pike community to the north side of the waterfront. The bridge itself will be dedicated to pedestrians, and it is really unique and one of the first ever in our part of this state. But it’s where and how it lands that’s even more important. So I’m very thankful for our partnership with UT.”

Casey: “What role does the university play in the city? How does its success help Knoxville?”

Mayor Kincanon: “Well, I’m Vol for life. I’m here because of my husband’s job at the University of Tennessee. What’s good for the University of Tennessee is good for the city of Knoxville. They attract a lot of talented people and a lot of interest in our city. We get national attention because of some of the successful athletic and academic programs. So, I know that they have added thousands of new students; so that has exacerbated our housing crunch. But the good news is the university is building more dorms. The private sector is building more student-oriented housing along Cumberland Avenue and having all that useful energy and enthusiasm along with the staff and faculty to teach and support them, is really good news for our city. So my goal is to continue our work with the University with Chancellor Plowman to accommodate their growth in a positive, sustainable way. We’re looking forward to making it easier for students to use the KAT buses, to create more housing and then, this is key, making sure that we have high quality and high paying jobs so that they stay in Knoxville.”

Casey: “What can Knoxville do to retain bigger companies in the area?”

Mayor Kincannon: “We are retaining a lot of companies here in the area and they’re growing like crazy. Axel Logistics is one example. There are many other financial and other service and professional organizations. We are attracting manufacturing organizations. I’m really keen on the idea that we can continue to attract and grow our clean energy businesses. We are right here with the University of Tennessee, Tennessee Valley Authority and Oak Ridge National Lab. We need to electrify our energy sources across the planet, and Knoxville, Tennessee is going to be a hub for innovation in clean energy technology, and we’ve seen the start of that, and that’s going to continue to grow. I think that will help us attract and retain not just the scientists and engineers and computer scientists and other mentors, but all of the people who support those businesses, whether it’s in construction or all the things that people need like good schools, good teachers, all of those things. Knoxville has a long track record of being an energy innovator since the World’s Fair, if not before. But now it’s not just any kind of energy, it’s clean energy. They might have the Blue Oval City manufacturing EVs in West Tennessee, but we’re going to be inventing the new battery technology and the material science that equips those vehicles to be lightweight and sustainable so you can drive from Knoxville to Memphis in an electric vehicle without having any worries about range anxiety.”

Casey: “Is there any aspect of the job that you didn’t anticipate?”

Mayor Kincannon: “Well, I guess, of course, I didn’t anticipate the pandemic. That was a big surprise to everybody across the planet. So, I’ve learned a lot more about public health than I ever thought I would need to. But on the more fun side of things, I always knew I would enjoy being mayor and leading our wonderful city, in particular, my background is in urban and regional planning. So I was always going to be focused on housing, planning and land use, but I’ve really enjoyed getting to know and support and respect our 1800 members of the people who work for the city of Knoxville who keep the city running through storms and heat waves through holidays 24/7, 365 days a year. Our employees are out there working and keeping the city running, and sometimes people don’t see them, and that’s because they’re doing it so well, doing some of the hardest work before people even wake up in the morning. So I really enjoyed working with city employees and making sure that they have a fair compensation and good benefits and know that the city is grateful for their efforts.

Casey: “What do you want your legacy to be?”

Mayor Kincannon: “I think in some ways you don’t get to pick your legacy. Circumstances happen and you’re known for leading your way through that, so I hope that I’ll be remembered for the last four years leading us through the pandemic and through a big surge in violence. I hope that I’m remembered for leading with integrity, and for addressing the housing crisis, and for supporting our police department and transforming our police department in ways that will make us a very desirable place to live for years to come.”

Mayor Kincannon will take office for her second term Saturday, December 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the City-County Building.

