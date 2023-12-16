Longtime East Tennessee pastor and Crown College founder dies

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clarence Sexton, the man who founded Crown College, has died at the age of 75.

Sexton founded the college in 1991 and had also been the the pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Powell since 1988.

According to assistant pastor James Zenker, Sexton passed on Tuesday night surrounded by family after battling an illness for the last few months.

“He was a person who genuinely lived out what he preached; there wasn’t a hint of hypocrisy in him. He was a person who spoke forthrightly, but he loved with compassion, and he’s someone who set an example for all of us,” said Zenker.

Zenker was a student at Crown College, which was when he got to know pastor Sexton at first, and he would eventually work alongside him at Temple Baptist as his assistant pastor for many years after the fact.

Pastor Sexton was born in Alabama but grew up in Blount County and is a graduate of the University of Tennessee. His preaching and ministry commitment have been shown worldwide, with more than 5,000 graduates of Crown College.

Those graduates from Sexton’s college he founded have gone on to start more than 500 churches across the world.

“He was amazingly gifted at seeing potential in people,” said Zenker.

Sexton did the funeral service for President Donald Trump’s brother Robert in the White House in 2020. His impact is also shown by the outpouring of support since his passing, including a commitment from the British House of Lords promising to have someone at the longtime pastor’s funeral.

Pastor Sexton’s body will lie in state in the Rotunda on the campus of The Crown College from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20. A procession will then take place from Crown College at 2 p.m., making its way to Temple Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends at The Temple Baptist Church Auditorium from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The family will break from receiving friends between 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. They will receive friends again from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

