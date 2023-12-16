‘The Making of a Unabomber’ exhibit opens in Pigeon Forge

Alcatraz East Crime Museum has put Ted Kaczynski in the spotlight with a temporary exhibit on his crimes.
Alcatraz East Crime Museum has put Ted Kaczynski in the spotlight with a temporary exhibit on...
Alcatraz East Crime Museum has put Ted Kaczynski in the spotlight with a temporary exhibit on his crimes.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The man who was the mystery bomber to the world is now the subject of a temporary exhibit in Pigeon Forge.

The ‘Unabomber,’ otherwise known as Ted Kaczynski, is still a subject that fascinates people 28 years later.

For more than a decade, he mailed or delivered homemade bombs to people all around the country.

It took years for the FBI to figure out who he was while he lived in a remote part of Montana living off the land, making bombs by hand.

Now, you can learn more in the new exhibit, “The Making of the Unabomber.”

“In this exhibit, we’ve chosen to look at how he became the Unabomber. You know, how did this 25-year-old professor of mathematics at UC Berkley end up this hermit living in this tiny cabin in the middle of nowhere attacking people across the country,” said Ally Pennington with Alcatraz East Crime Museum. “The Unabomber’s crime spree spanned for almost two decades, and this is a case that still intrigues the public. “It’s fascinating to look into how Ted Kaczynski’s thought pattern changed over time and what events led to his attacks.”

The exhibit is displayed in Pigeon Forge at Alcatraz East Crime Museum through April.

Kaczynski died earlier this year in prison.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Lethco, 33, and Amanda White, 29
Two in custody after DCS find rats, feces, trash in home with children, report says
A dead man was found on the sidewalk below the Space Needle, according to officials.
Gatlinburg police investigating report of man jumping from Space Needle
Deadly train wreck in Loudon County
At least 1 dead in Loudon County train wreck, officials say
The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640
Victim identified, woman charged with vehicular homicide after deadly crash on I-40
then-10-year-old Quantavious Eason in a Senatobia squad car
11-year-old placed on probation after urinating in public

Latest News

Pastor Clarence Sexton died Tuesday night surrounded by family at the age of 75.
Longtime East Tennessee pastor and Crown College founder dies
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon anticipates second term
Knoxville Mayor weighs in on next term
Locally developed burger restaurant is named the best in Tennessee by Yelp. Be sure the check...
Pigeon Forge burger spot boasts best burger in Tennessee on Yelp
Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic was donated $10,000 by the PFHTA.
Hospitality group gives back to Sevier County