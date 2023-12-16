‘The Making of a Unabomber’ exhibit opens in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The man who was the mystery bomber to the world is now the subject of a temporary exhibit in Pigeon Forge.

The ‘Unabomber,’ otherwise known as Ted Kaczynski, is still a subject that fascinates people 28 years later.

For more than a decade, he mailed or delivered homemade bombs to people all around the country.

It took years for the FBI to figure out who he was while he lived in a remote part of Montana living off the land, making bombs by hand.

Now, you can learn more in the new exhibit, “The Making of the Unabomber.”

“In this exhibit, we’ve chosen to look at how he became the Unabomber. You know, how did this 25-year-old professor of mathematics at UC Berkley end up this hermit living in this tiny cabin in the middle of nowhere attacking people across the country,” said Ally Pennington with Alcatraz East Crime Museum. “The Unabomber’s crime spree spanned for almost two decades, and this is a case that still intrigues the public. “It’s fascinating to look into how Ted Kaczynski’s thought pattern changed over time and what events led to his attacks.”

The exhibit is displayed in Pigeon Forge at Alcatraz East Crime Museum through April.

Kaczynski died earlier this year in prison.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.