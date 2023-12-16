Pigeon Forge burger spot boasts best burger in Tennessee on Yelp

Locally developed burger restaurant Blue Moose is named the best in Tennessee by Yelp.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The best burger in Tennessee can be found right here in east Tennessee.

Yelp has announced that Blue Moose Burgers and Wings is the best place to get a burger.

At Blue Moose, you can decide between the All American Burger or one of the most popular the Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger.

This locally developed restaurant chain now has locations in Pigeon Forge and Alcoa.

Owners are excited to be given this special recognition they say what makes their burgers the best, is they are puttied fresh in-house.

“We’re pretty excited, we’ve always known we’ve had the best burgers, but to be told that and voted that the best in Tennessee is pretty fantastic,” said Paul Delahunt, Blue Moose Burgers & Wings. “The thing about Yelp is, we have nothing to do with it. They do their own research and they come up with their own reviews.”

Blue Moose in Pigeon Forge opened in 2005.

While you are there you can try out their blue velvet cake.

Blue Moose plans to add a third location to their growing chain of restaurants in Johnson City.

Locally developed burger restaurant is named the best in Tennessee by Yelp. Be sure the check...
Locally developed burger restaurant is named the best in Tennessee by Yelp. Be sure the check out the blue velvet cake while you are there.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Lethco, 33, and Amanda White, 29
Two in custody after DCS find rats, feces, trash in home with children, report says
A dead man was found on the sidewalk below the Space Needle, according to officials.
Gatlinburg police investigating report of man jumping from Space Needle
Deadly train wreck in Loudon County
At least 1 dead in Loudon County train wreck, officials say
The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640
Victim identified, woman charged with vehicular homicide after deadly crash on I-40
then-10-year-old Quantavious Eason in a Senatobia squad car
11-year-old placed on probation after urinating in public

Latest News

Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic was donated $10,000 by the PFHTA.
Hospitality group gives back to Sevier County
Plans to expand tourism and bring more industry to Newport.
Brainchild Creative partakes in vision for a modern Newport
A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
Tracking more clouds to rain with a cold front this weekend
Tracking more clouds to rain with a cold front this weekend