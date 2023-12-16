Pigeon Forge burger spot boasts best burger in Tennessee on Yelp

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The best burger in Tennessee can be found right here in east Tennessee.

Yelp has announced that Blue Moose Burgers and Wings is the best place to get a burger.

At Blue Moose, you can decide between the All American Burger or one of the most popular the Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger.

This locally developed restaurant chain now has locations in Pigeon Forge and Alcoa.

Owners are excited to be given this special recognition they say what makes their burgers the best, is they are puttied fresh in-house.

“We’re pretty excited, we’ve always known we’ve had the best burgers, but to be told that and voted that the best in Tennessee is pretty fantastic,” said Paul Delahunt, Blue Moose Burgers & Wings. “The thing about Yelp is, we have nothing to do with it. They do their own research and they come up with their own reviews.”

Blue Moose in Pigeon Forge opened in 2005.

While you are there you can try out their blue velvet cake.

Blue Moose plans to add a third location to their growing chain of restaurants in Johnson City.

Locally developed burger restaurant is named the best in Tennessee by Yelp. Be sure the check out the blue velvet cake while you are there. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.