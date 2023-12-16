Rainy overnight, before turning much cooler

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking how much rainfall we could see.
Temperatures remain much cooler for Sunday with highs in the lower 50s
By Jacob Durham
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances will continue to stick around through the first half of Sunday, before drier weather returns for the afternoon as cooler weather settles in. As the colder temperatures arrive we’ll see rain transitioning to mountain snow for Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds continue to increase as well as rain chances through the overnight with the bulk of the rain coming as we are sleeping. Rain totals will be on the lighter side as the bulk of the moisture stays off to our east. Temperatures will cool down through the night, but it won’t be as cold as the last few evenings with lows starting out in the middle 40s.

Grab the rain jacket and the coat as you head out the door Sunday as we keep scattered showers and downpours around through lunchtime. Temperatures will struggle to climb through the afternoon thanks to plenty of cloud cover as highs top out in the lower 50s. Get ready for bigger changes ahead as rain will turn to mountain snow overnight and into Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Mountain snow will continue through the day on Monday with a few inches possible in the highest elevations with flurries to snow showers for areas along the plateau to the foothills. Accumulations outside of the mountains look unlikely with ground temperatures remaining too warm. Our afternoons will only get cooler as middle 40s return Monday with upper 30s for Tuesday.

Cold mornings are back in the forecast as well as lows drop into the lower 20s Tuesday morning with middle 20s Wednesday morning. We’re drying out though as we continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the end of the week.

Rain to some mountain snow to start the week
