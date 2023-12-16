Suspects wanted for installing skimming device on Clarksville ATM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two suspects are wanted after a sophisticated skimming device was installed on an ATM in Clarksville.

Clarksville police were notified on Dec. 12 that the device was installed on the Navy Federal Credit Union ATM on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The device was removed by an NFCU technician and turned over to police. Images of the suspects were captured on surveillance cameras on Dec. 13 when they returned to retrieve the skimmers, police said.

Detectives are asking for help identifying the two men. It appears the two were in a dark-colored small SUV.

WSMV reached out Navy Federal Credit Union about skimming device found on their ATMS.

“Navy Federal Credit works around the clock to ensure our ATMs are protected from skimmers and other attacks. We also monitor members’ accounts 24/7 for suspicious activity,” a spokesperson said.

A report from NBC News found that more than $1 billion a year are stolen using credit card skimmers.

Experts recommend that consumers remain vigilant while using at ATM and look for signs of tampering.

As the investigation continues into the skimmers at Navy Federal Credit Union, they are recommending that folks monitor their tractions, utilize freeze capability and report any suspicious activities.

“Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Neagos at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5537, TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591,” CPD said.

Men wanted for installing skimming device on Clarksville ATM (Clarksville Police Department)

Men wanted for installing skimming device on Clarksville ATM (Clarksville Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.