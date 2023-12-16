Winds increase ahead of rain on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a cold and frosty start to Saturday, winds will increase into the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will increase through the day on Saturday. We’ll warm into the mid to upper 50s for the afternoon. It will be breezy at times especially in the higher elevations. Winds in the Smoky Mountains could be 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. this afternoon to 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Rain will start to settle in tonight with some heavy rainfall at times. A tenth to quarter of inch of rain is possible leading into Sunday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday starts out pretty rainy at an 80% coverage of showers. The showers become more scattered by the afternoon hours. We’re still watching a low-pressure system to our east that could provide some rain along the mountaintops as well. Highs will be near 52 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

Spotty showers linger Monday with highs dropping to 46 degrees. We could see the rain change to snow in the higher elevations later Monday into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday is a cold one with temperatures starting out in the mid-20s and only warming to the lower 40s!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll slowly warm up by the middle and end of the week into the lower 50s. It looks quiet heading into Christmas weekend! Highs are in the lower 50s and we could see some light showers.

