Flea market announces final year at Knoxville Expo Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

After two decades at the Knoxville Expo Center, the Stewart Promotions Flea Market will move to the historic Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park next year.

“We’re traveling to Chilhowee Park, which ain’t far from here, over to the fairgrounds. I’m looking forward to that, but I just hope and pray that it would be just half as good as it’s been here for the last 20-3 years,” said longtime flea market vendor Scott Kitts. “I’ve been very successful here and I thank God for all of my loyal customers that I have.”

Vendors such as Kitts have been longstanding shop owners at the Knoxville flea market. After 21 years at the same place, they hope their customers will continue to follow them to their next location.

“ I’m really going to miss it here a lot, and I just hope the customers will follow us, and I’m sure they will a lot of them,” said Kitts. “I’ve already been told that they’ll follow us there at the Jacobs Building over at the Chilhowee Park.”

Some flea market veterans, such as Kitts, have been in the same spot in the same building for many years. The Expo Center is like a second home where their customers always find them, year in and year out.

“The people that run this show are good people that come accommodate me. They make sure I get my same spot all the time, and they’re very, very good people that run this show,” said Vaughn Smith, a longtime vendor. “My loyal customers that come by make it worthwhile for me coming here.”

