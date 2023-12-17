Knoxville celebrates National Wreaths Across America Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - National Wreaths Across America Day is celebrated on the second Saturday of December. This year, 20,000 veterans buried across three veteran cemeteries in Knoxville were honored with a wreath.

“It allows them to be told their story or their name be told one last time. Hopefully, every year. It’s just a great honor to come out,” said Michael Frechette, a veteran himself.

This is the third time every veteran’s headstone will receive a wreath. The wreaths are not paid for with federal or state funds. Instead, they are bought through donations made by the public.

“For families that perhaps have a veteran in one of those cemeteries or in another cemetery on the other side of the country,” said Chris Albrecht, president of the United Veterans Council of East Tennessee. “They go to these ceremonies to honor them. That’s the big deal to honor those veterans.”

Wreaths Across America is meant to honor those veterans on a national scale.

“The one thing we like our volunteers that place the wreaths to do is, after they place that wreath against the headstone, is to stand up and take a step back and say that veteran’s name out loud,” said Albrecht. “A person dies twice, the first time when they take their final breath and then again later when their name is no longer said out loud.”

