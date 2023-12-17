Lenoir City girls basketball embarks on a new season with a new head coach

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After nearly four decades of coaching, Shelley Collier has taken that experience to her fourth high school program.

”I’ve been a Dragon at Clinton. I’ve been a Beaver at Karns. I’ve been a Spartan at Webb. And now I’m a Panther at Lenoir City,” said Collier.

“I’m so grateful for every place that I’ve been,” Collier added.

In her 36th season as a head coach, Collier has embarked on a new challenge, year one with the Lenoir City Panthers.

“I’m going to have the opportunity to really build these young ladies up, and encourage them in every way. And it’s not just about winning and losing on the basketball court, it’s about winning in life,” said Collier.

The Panthers are without seniors on their roster, but they’re a team loaded with sophomores. A group Collier is relying on to help lead the team and instill a renewed culture within the program.

“She’s very hard-working. She pushes everybody to be better. She understands you and her ability to relate to things just in life to have those conversations with you, it’s very good,” said sophomore point guard Kara Gresham.

Collier continued, “Pat Summitt, Tony Cross, even my middle school coach. I had so many good role models that it’s just nice to be able to come and have this challenge with these girls and start over and try to make a difference.”

The team is off to a 2-8 start, a 180 from a season ago when the Panthers played their way to 25 wins and a state semi-final appearance. However it’s a young season, one the team is eager to build upon.

“We’ve had a few ups and downs, and rocky. But I think we’re just going to continue to build on what we have and the foundation that’s set. If we can continue to build on the culture we’re getting, then I think we’re going to be fine,” said Gresham.

Collier said, “You can’t get discouraged. You have to build every day, celebrate each success as it comes, even throughout the course of the game.”

“Each year is just going to keep getting better and better. And hopefully, we’ll put some banners in the school,” said Gresham.

