Off & on rain moving through today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll see batches of rain move through on Sunday and we’re also looking ahead to a cold start to next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain opportunities are with us as we move through Sunday. We’ll have a chance to see another tenth to quarter of an inch of rain. Temperatures will stay in the the low to mid 50s for the afternoon.

Some areas of rain will stick around through the overnight hours and that’ll lead to a few snow showers for the Smoky Mountains.

We’ll wake up on Monday in the mid to upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Mountain snow will continue through the day on Monday with a few inches possible in the highest elevations with flurries to snow showers for areas along the plateau to the foothills. Accumulations outside of the mountains look unlikely with ground temperatures remaining too warm. Our afternoons will only get cooler as middle 40s return Monday with upper 30s for Tuesday.

Cold mornings are back in the forecast as well as lows drop into the lower 20s Tuesday morning with middle 20s Wednesday morning. We’re drying out though as we continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the end of the week.

