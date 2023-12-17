Snow showers for some Monday, turning colder for all into Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colder temperatures will continue to file in behind the cold front as we head into Monday, which will help rain showers transition to snow for some of us. The biggest impacts from the snow will be in the mountains as well as the higher elevations of Southeast Kentucky, where there are Winter Weather Advisories in place.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Winds begin to shift out of the west as we head overnight and as is it does so, we’ll see snow showers beginning to develop across the higher elevations with the snow really picking up through he afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cold to start Monday as we head into the upper 30s as you make your way to work and school.

Grab the jacket as you head out though as temperatures will warm only a little into Monday afternoon as highs top off in the middle 40s. The one difference will be the winds as they gust 20 to 30 mph at times and will make it feel more like the upper 30s at times. We’ll see a few clouds mixing with some sunshine as well as periods of snow showers and flurries. Most of the snow will be confined to the plateau and Southeast Kentucky with the snow flying pretty good in the mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures only get colder as we head into Tuesday as our morning starts out in the lower 20s. A hard freeze can be expected once again for Wednesday morning as lows will fall back into the middle 20s. Thankfully we will see a little more sunshine Tuesday, but highs will struggle to climb with most areas staying in the middle to upper 30s.

Drier weather will settle in for much of the week with low rain chances right on through Friday. Into next weekend as we get ready for Christmas we can expect stray showers to return starting Christmas Eve with better rain chances by Christmas Day.

Colder start to the week as more sunshine returns to end it (WVLT)

